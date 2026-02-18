More arrests in ex-Popcru boss murder expected as breakthrough is welcome

Police in Mpumalanga say more suspects are expected to be arrested in the long-running murder case of former Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) general secretary Nkosinathi Louis Theledi, whose killing nearly two years ago shocked his family.

The development follows the arrest of 48-year-old suspect Siphiwe Joel Maluleka, who has been linked to Theledi’s murder.

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane confirmed to Sunday World that the accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery this week.

Two more suspects sought

“The accused appeared in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery. Two more suspects are expected to be arrested soon. Police are in pursuit,” she said.

Ndubane revealed that the investigation is far from over. But he added that police were constrained in disclosing many details at this stage.

“For now, as instructed by the investigating officer, we cannot dwell much. This as the case is in court,” Ndubane said.

The accused, Maluleka, is now expected to appear in the same court on February 24.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has welcomed the breakthrough.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, has applauded the police for their dedication and commitment in arresting the suspect,” Ndubane said.

“However, we will not rest until all suspects are brought to book. And we trust the NPA will ensure that the suspects remain behind bars.”

Family relieved at breakthrough

Reacting to the arrest, Theledi’s son Tshepo said the family was cautiously encouraged by the latest developments.

“Firstly, we would like to thank the police, specifically Capt Eddie Rapakgadi, who has meticulously and diligently investigated our father’s murder,” said Tshepo.

“We strongly believe that this is the start of the resolution of my father’s murder.”

However, Tshepo cautioned that the arrested suspect was unlikely to be the mastermind behind the killing.

“We believe that the suspect that will appear in court is a hired gun. He is not the orchestrator or instigator of this heinous crime,” he said.

“But we have faith that the police are on the heels of the men who ordered the murder of my father.”

Reported missing, then body found

Theledi, a former correctional officer who rose through the ranks to become Popcru’s general secretary, was found dead inside his vehicle near Sundra outside Delmas on July 31 2024. He had been reported missing by his family.

At the time, police confirmed that his body showed signs of physical trauma. This included bruising and bleeding. His two cellphones, wristwatch and shoes were missing.

Investigators also revealed that his vehicle had been meticulously cleaned. And this raised suspicions that fingerprints and DNA evidence may have been wiped away.

The killing triggered widespread outrage. Theledi’s family previously described the death as a calculated hit and called for urgent arrests.

