Cops find body suspected to be missing SANDF member swept away by floods

The Komati River, swollen and unforgiving after days of heavy rain, has finally given up what is believed to be the body of a missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member.

The discovery was made days after he was swept away while on duty during a Christmas Day operation.

The remains were recovered on Monday after a local fisherman spotted a body floating near the borderline between South Africa and Mozambique.

The discovery brought a grim end to an anxious search that began when a military vehicle carrying two SANDF Military Police members was dragged into floodwaters. The vehicle was attempting to cross a river during Operation Corona.

First body found soon after incident

One of the soldiers was found soon after the incident. But the second soldier vanished beneath the raging water, leaving behind unanswered questions and devastated colleagues and family members.

Police said search teams were alerted to the latest discovery by a member of the public.

“As the search continued at Komati River in Komatipoort… the team was alerted by a local fisherman about the remains of a person floating in the river. It was then confirmed that it was indeed the remains of a male person.”

DNA tests to confirm identity

Authorities said the remains are suspected to be those of the missing SANDF member.

The body will be sent for DNA testing. An inquest docket has been opened to formally establish the person’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the death.

“For now, the search has been temporarily suspended. Only to be continued by the Search and Rescue team [today],” police said.

SAgov.co.za

READ MORE: SANDF helicopter, police divers search for soldier swept away in Mpumalanga flood

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content