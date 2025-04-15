Cops hunt for kidnappers as two Midrand businessmen are rescued 

Police’s anti-kidnapping task team rescued two businessmen within hours after they were hijacked and kidnapped in Midrand, Gauteng, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the two businessmen were hijacked by a group of men driving a silver or grey Hyundai i10 on the premises of a car rental company. They were then kept in a bush along the R21 road, and forced to hand over their bank cards and PIN numbers.

Withdrew large sums of cash

“The kidnappers then began withdrawing large sums of money from their bank accounts. A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team were alerted and immediately mobilised,” said Mathe.

She said the two male victims were found in dense bushes and rescued.

Mathe said their hijacked SUV Range Rover was later recovered in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

“The SAPS would like to assure the nation that it has the necessary expertise to rescue victims of kidnappings. We urge friends, family and bystanders to immediately alert the SAPS when they become aware of any crime, including an active kidnapping.

“And we encourage citizens to be more vigilant and alert of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities. The SAPS applauds the teams involved in this operation. They include the National Crime Intelligence Counter and Security team, Police Emergency Services, SAPS Flying Squad, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing and Vision Tactical Security Company,” said Mathe.

Police launch manhunt

She said police have launched a manhunt for “these kidnappers” who evaded arrest. They are said to be utilising a Hyundai i10 to commit their crimes. Citizens are urged to be alert. And those who have information are encouraged to come forward to assist police investigations.

Meanwhile, Mathe said police recovered 53 hijacked and stolen vehicles during last week’s Operation Shanela.

Moreover, Mathe said police will continue with their operations “by asserting the authority of the state”. This to ensure safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country ahead of the busy Easter weekend”.

