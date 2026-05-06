Cops hunt suspects after R13m cocaine shipment seized at Durban Harbour

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a major drug shipment intercepted at Durban Harbour recently.

This as investigators continue to unravel what appears to be a sophisticated trafficking network operating between South America and South Africa.

Drug bust

Authorities confirmed that cocaine with an estimated street value of R13-million was recovered on Tuesday during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by members of the Durban Operational Response Services (ORS) and the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit.

The seizure follows a related drug recovery in Gauteng in April, which prompted intelligence officials to trace the origin of the narcotics.

Durban Habour entry point

Subsequent investigations indicated that the shipment had entered the country via Durban Harbour, leading to targeted profiling of incoming vessels.

During the operation, officers discovered 32 blocks of suspected cocaine hidden inside the air-conditioning compartment of a bus. The vehicle, part of a shipment imported from a South American country, was reportedly destined for distribution in Gauteng.

Police say investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for orchestrating the shipment, as well as the intended recipients within South Africa.

The latest seizure comes against the backdrop of explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where allegations of large-scale drug-related corruption within law enforcement structures have emerged.

During proceedings, Hawks’ Maj-Gen Hendrik Flynn on Tuesday revealed that drugs valued at approximately R200-million had previously gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Concerns about possible internal complicity

The testimony raised concerns about possible internal complicity and failures in safeguarding high-value narcotics seized by authorities.

Flynn further implicated senior figures, including Major General Lesetja Senona, the former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, had taken possession of the keys to the storage facility where the drugs were kept.

He suggested that his role may have been central to the handling or mishandling of confiscated drugs. While no formal findings have yet been made, the allegations have intensified scrutiny on police leadership and reignited public concern over accountability within the criminal justice system.

Officials have not confirmed whether the Durban Harbour seizure is linked to the missing R200-million consignment.

READ MORE: R200m drug heist takes centre stage at Madlanga commission

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