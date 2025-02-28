Cops in court for ‘assisting’ suspected robber pull off R5m heist

Repeat cash-in-transit suspected robber Bonginkosi Thokozane Jele has dropped his bid for bail.

He and his two co-accused Constable Zachariah Makgaolane Magopa and Sergeant George Nape Phahla appeared in the Vaalbank Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

This followed Jele’s second arrest in relation to another cash-in-transit (CIT) heist.

According to police, the trio allegedly conspired and robbed a cash truck of R5.6 million in Senotlelo, Vaalbank, in February 2021.

A state car was used to deliver weapons to the robbers

Middelburg Hawks uncovered that Phahla had fetched the firearms allegedly used in the robbery, in a state vehicle. He then handed them over to ex-cop Magoba.

“Two vehicles believed to have been used during the robbery were recovered,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

“One at Magoba’s grandmother’s residence, the second, hidden in the bushes closeby.”

He added that a large sum of cash, believed to be Magoba’s cut, was also recovered.

“The third suspect, Jele, was arrested in Kanyamazane. He was found with furniture believed to have been bought with his share of the cash.”

He said after a back and forth, the Mbombela high court granted Magoba bail.

Case was then struck off the roll

“[But] after several court appearances, the case was temporarily struck off the roll,” he added.

After more evidence was uncovered, the case was re-enrolled and a warrant for the trio’s arrest was issued. Magoba was arrested in Siyabuswa, and Phahla at his workplace at the Vaalbank police station in December 2024.

They were again released on bail and were expected back in court on February 27.

Jele, on the other hand, had been in the Nelspruit prison since Wednesday’.

He joined his co-accused in the dock, where he abandoned his bail application.

“Cases involving cash in transit [robberies] are a serious concern. Such incidents affect the economy and place the lives of citizens and security officials at risk,” Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber said.

