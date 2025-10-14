‘Cops insisted I was involved in Senzo Meyiwa murder despite my denial’

The trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa resumed on Monday at the Pretoria High Court, where accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, started his testimony.

The court heard fresh details surrounding the alleged introduction of Brigadier Bongani Gininda into the investigation.

Sibiya told the court that he was ordered to be seated at a particular location, and later he was introduced to a man identified as Brigadier Gininda.

This after he informed the court that he was assaulted by the police.

“After a meeting, Gininda came to me and asked what I knew about the death of Senzo Meyiwa,” Sibiya further testified.

‘You’re too young, you will tell the truth’

“He told me that, according to him, I had a hand in the death together with my friends. I told him I knew nothing about it. He said I was too young and that I would eventually tell the truth,” Sibiya added.

Sibiya stated that after his interaction with Gininda, he was taken to a police station in Soweto.

As he led the testimony, advocate Charles Mnisi referred to the inspection in loco that had been conducted earlier in the trial.

“This place where you say you were taken to – which place was it?” Mnisi asked.

“It’s the place I pointed out at the municipal offices.”

Mnisi told the court that Brigadier Gininda had previously testified that he was called by a colleague and met Sibiya in front of the Vosloorus Police Station.

Sibiya, however, denied this.

“Gininda and I did not meet at the Vosloorus Police Station. We met at the municipal offices before they took me to Soweto,” he clarified.

Mnisi further put it to Sibiya that Gininda claimed he had been informed that Sibiya might have knowledge of Meyiwa’s murder and, upon meeting him at the police station, requested to speak to him privately.

I told sergeant I knew nothing about Meyiwa murder case

“That never happened. I only told Sergeant Mogola that I knew nothing about the death of Meyiwa,” Sibiya responded.

The defence counsel also referred to earlier testimony by the late Simphiwe Buthelezi, who alleged that bullets were found in the house where Sibiya was staying.

“No bullets were found. My uncle and I did not own a gun, and there was no ammunition discovered.”

Mnisi asked further, stating that Buthelezi had testified about a plastic bag containing bullets and that Sibiya had been confronted about it.

“Buthelezi never asked me anything about ammunition discovered in the house.

“I never made any admissions before Gininda or Mogola. I only said I know nothing about the death of Senzo Meyiwa. Even in this court, I maintain that I know nothing about it,” said Sibiya.