Cops kept busy as anti-foreigner marches forcefully shut stores in Durban CBD

KwaZulu-Natal police say they have been closely monitoring a wave of volatile marches in Durban’s CBD after protesters flooded city streets chanting anti-foreigner slogans, forcefully shutting down shops allegedly belonging to foreign nationals, and raising fears of uncontrollable violence.

The demonstrations, which began on Monday, were linked to the March on March movement under the leadership of vocal activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Protesters moved through the city chanting profanities against migrants.

Bhinca Nation joins march

On Tuesday, controversial former broadcaster turned podcaster Ngizwe Mchunu was seen among supporters said to be linked to his Bhinca Nation movement, dancing and singing.

Mchunu has also appeared in footage where foreign nationals were allegedly assaulted in his presence, while another clip appeared to show him threatening to fight in front of uniformed police officers.

Videos circulating online showed tense scenes, confrontations and disorder, prompting questions over whether law enforcement was losing control of the situation.

Police keep eyes peeled

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers had noted the footage and were actively monitoring developments.

“Videos circulating have been noted and police can confirm that marches have been happening in the Durban CBD and police have been monitoring them,” he said.

Netshiunda said it was difficult at this stage to provide a clear tally of criminal cases directly linked to the marches.

“It’s a bit of a challenge to check for cases opened as a result of a march. It would be easier if there were specific cases that we could follow up on,” he said.

He urged victims of criminal conduct to open cases so police could act.

“Any form of criminality should be reported to the police and appropriate actions will be taken,” said Netshiunda.

Police intelligence teams were also tracking individuals suspected of fuelling unrest.

“Police intelligence is also at work to identify those inciting violence and/or spreading inflammatory messages,” he said.

“The law allows people to march, and police cannot be found to be denying people their right to march. Where protesters violate other people’s rights and become violent, police will act in accordance with the law.”

The unrest has again thrust Durban into South Africa’s combustible debate over migration, unemployment and public order.

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