Cops launch probe after nine died, 10 injured in Gauteng tavern shooting

The police have launched a manhunt following a deadly tavern shooting in Bekkersdal that has left nine people dead and 10 others with severe injuries during the early hours of Sunday, sparking a major police manhunt in Gauteng.

The incident happened just before 1am at a tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal, in the West Rand.

Attack caught patrons offguard

Police Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the attack unfolded abruptly, leaving patrons with little chance to escape as gunfire erupted inside and outside the drinking establishment.

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt following the deadly multiple shooting incident. Sibeko confirmed that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the tavern.

She said several armed suspects arrived at the scene and opened fire on people who were inside and around the tavern, causing panic and chaos.

Witnesses are believed to have fled in different directions as the suspects continued shooting.

Suspects used a white minibus

“Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Investigations, together with the Crime Detection Tracing Unit, have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a multiple shooting incident during the early hours in Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025,” said Sibeko.

“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” she added.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and provided medical assistance to the wounded. The injured were transported to various medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Police have not released details about the condition of those injured, but it is understood that several are in a critical state.

Sibeko said investigators have since secured the crime scene and deployed specialised units to assist with the investigation.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence, while detectives work to trace the suspects and reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting.

“The police have mobilised all the necessary resources, including Forensic Crime Scene Management and Crime Intelligence. The motive for the shooting will be determined by investigation,” she said.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward as investigations continue into one of the deadliest shooting incidents in the area in recent times.

