Cops make breakthrough after e-hailing cab driver killed in Pretoria

The police have made a breakthrough in the murder case of an e-hailing cab driver in Pretoria, nabbing a female suspect.

The Gauteng police confirmed the arrest in a media statement, saying a female suspect was arrested “after an e-hailing driver was allegedly killed while inside the car in Pretoria West on Wednesday”.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the senseless murder.

Manhunt launched

The police have launched a manhunt for more suspects linked to the case, with more arrests imminent as the investigation continues.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was murdered by a male and female who had requested the services of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West.

“The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16/02 (February 16), facing charges that include car hijacking and murder,” said the police.

Dashcam video footage helpful

Dashcam video footage, which was shared on social media and has since gone viral, showed that the unsuspecting driver was attacked by two people: a man who sat in the backseat and a woman who was in the front seat.

The commotion apparently happened while the car was in motion.

After the cab had stopped and the driver’s body was motionless, a third passenger, a male, climbed into the driver’s side of the car, while the other male passenger dragged the driver’s body to the backseat.

The car is then driven off and comes to a halt after being driven for a short distance. And all three of the culprits disembark the vehicle, abandoning it.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi hailed the swift arrest. “Well done, provincial commissioner, truly appreciate the effort,” Lesufi wrote on his X account on Friday.

Truck driver overpowered, hijacked

Meanwhile, Free State police opened a case docket for hijacking and possession of stolen property at Parkweg Police Station on Tuesday.

This follows an incident in which a truck driver, travelling from Kimberley to Bloemfontein at around 6.30pm, stopped in a remote area 50km from Bloemfontein to relieve himself.

The driver reported that upon returning to the truck, he noticed an unknown male in the middle of the road.

According to the 50-year-old driver, he was overpowered by the suspect, pushed off the truck, and the vehicle was hijacked.

Another truck driver assisted the complainant, and the police recovered the truck and its cargo, arresting the 48-year-old suspect on Haldon Road, Universitas, Bloemfontein.

The provincial police advised truck drivers to follow these safety tips:

• Avoid stopping in unlit or unsafe areas, especially at night;

• Stop only at designated, safe, and secure truck stops;

• Secure cargo and do not disclose cargo details to strangers;

• Keep emergency numbers, including police and security, on speed dial;

• Plan trips in advance, ensure the vehicle is roadworthy and fuelled, and use safe routes;

• Be aware of crime hotspots to avoid truck tire and cargo theft, as well as smash-and-grab incidents;

• Exercise caution on the road and avoid picking up hitchhikers;

• If stopped by suspicious vehicles, continue driving to the nearest filling station or police station; and

• Truck owners are encouraged to invest in security systems, such as vehicle tracking devices and cameras.

