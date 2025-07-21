Cops make breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case, arresting four suspects

The South African Police Service (SAPS)’s political killings task team has arrested four suspects in connection with the November 2022 assassination of popular South African musician Oupa John Sefoko, also known by his stage name as DJ Sumbody.

The Ayepyep Lifestyle’s co-founder died in a hail of bullets when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in the early hours of November 20 2022 in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said four men between the ages of 45 and 60 were arrested on Monday afternoon.

Mathe said three of the four arrested men are alleged hitmen, and the other man is the one who allegedly ordered the hit on DJ Sumbody.

“The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, has welcomed the latest breakthrough by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team working closely with Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives.

“Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the SAPS Political Killings Task Team to assist. The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ,” said Mathe.

Mathe said the weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders.

She said all four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

Mathe said Masemola said the arrest of the four men is a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved.

“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” said Masemola.

Mathe said the four arrested men will face charges that include, among others, murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

