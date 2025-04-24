Cops nab 369 suspects, seize 60 unpolished diamonds

Police have arrested 369 suspects in the nationwide operation sting, where 60 unpolished diamonds were also seized.

This happened in the past week during Operation Vala Umgodi. Those who were arrested are various illegal miners who were mining diamonds across the country.

On Wednesday, police stated that suspects were arrested for illegal mining-related offences. Also for various other crimes such as murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of explosives and possession of suspected stolen property.

Northern Cape

“During a Vala Umgodi operation in the Northern Cape, 21 unpolished diamonds have been seized in Kleinsee on 15 April 2025, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

“Within days, the team seized 39 more unpolished diamonds and arrested five suspects on the R355 en route to Port Nolloth on 21 April 2025,” said police spokesperson, Lt Col Amanda van Wyk.

Van Wyk also said that other items seized included five unlicensed firearms, 34 rounds of ammunition, 15 vehicles that included sedans, bakkies, trucks, and trailers.

In the Free State, police also made a massive breakthrough when they arrested 14 undocumented suspects. This happened during illicit mining disruptive policing actions in Allenridge Rock Dam, Meloding Calaria Location and Rathaba Hostel.

Van Wyk said this saw law enforcement seizing more than 400kg of gold-bearing material and illicit gold processing equipment.

Gauteng, Limpopo

In Gauteng, police also arrested 15 illegal miners after the intelligence-driven operation. The operation was carried out at the N12 informal settlement in Crystal Park, Benoni.

“Various illegal mining equipment was seized that included phendukas and gas cylinders,” she said.

Police also dealt with zama zamas in Limpopo. There, 10 suspects were arrested and charged with illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act. The arrests happened on Friday last week.

According to Van Wyk, two of the suspects were nabbed for illegal processing of precious minerals in the Giyani policing area.

Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, police nabbed a total of 27 suspects last week in Barberton. There, one of the zama zamas was found in possession of explosives. Another one was found in possession of ammunition.

As the police showed force to clamp down on illegal mining, they also arrested 104 undocumented foreign nationals in Brits and Rustenburg. A variety of illegal mining equipment was also seized.

Van Wyk said: “While progress is being made, continued vigilance and action are necessary to completely disrupt illegal mining networks. Public cooperation is vital in this regard. And all South Africans are encouraged to report illegal mining activities.”

