Cops nab over 17k people during Operation Shanela

Gauteng police have issued 43 traffic fines worth R30, 000 in total for non-compliance with traffic laws during the provincial police’s Operation Shanela II in the Sandton policing precinct in Johannesburg on Thursday.

In a public statement, Gauteng police said the arrests took place when provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni led the Operation Shanela in Sandton on Thursday morning.

Multidisciplinary operation

“Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni led yet another successful multidisciplinary high-density #OperationShanela II in Sandton policing precinct, Johannesburg District earlier today,” reads the statement.

Police stated that at a roadblock on Thursday morning, 65 undocumented foreigners were apprehended. Four vehicles were impounded, and four non-compliant liquor outlets were shut down.

Police added that 1,100 suspects were arrested overnight. A total of 250 suspects from that number were arrested for crimes against women and children.

Before Operation Shanela began on Thursday morning, Mthombeni held a meeting to discuss the execution in the Sandton policing precinct. He was with the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for policing, Major General Fred Kekana, and District Commissioner, Major General Nonhlanhla Kubheka. They were joined by senior officers of the SAPS Gauteng, the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Police, and private security, among others,

Focus policing areas

The multidisciplinary team discussed the crime situation in the Thursday operation focus policing areas.

During the operation, police stations were assisted with the reduction of crime in their policing precincts.

Meanwhile, police arrested a total of 17, 054 suspects across all nine provinces. This happened during the nationwide Shanela Operations between July 27 and August 2 2025.

During the nationwide Shanela operations police arrested 2, 911 wanted suspects. They were wanted for serious and violent crimes such as murder and attempted murder. Also for car hijackings, rape, and house and business robbery.

Additional arrests

Other arrests effected by the police during this period include:

179 for murder, with 38 people nabbed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), followed by 36 in Gauteng.

266 suspects for rape, with KZN leading at 104 arrests;

1, 763 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm;

246 arrests for dealing in drugs;

2, 406 arrested for possession of drugs, with the Western Cape leading with 1, 645 arrests;

15 suspects were arrested for human trafficking.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content