Cops nab over 17K suspects during nationwide Operation Shanela

Police have arrested more than 17, 000 suspects, including 266 for rape, during the police’s nationwide Shanela Operations between July 27 and August 2.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Vincent Mukhathi said police arrested a total of 17, 054 suspects across all nine provinces during the Shanela Operations.

“Between 27 July and 2 August 2025, the South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded significant victories against organised crime and high-impact offences through intelligence-led and coordinated operations across provinces, which led to the arrest of 17, 054 suspects,” said Mukhathi.

Serious violent crimes

Mukhathi said during the nationwide Shanela operations police arrested 2, 911 wanted suspects for serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, car hijackings, rape, and house and business robbery.

Other arrests that were effected by police, according to Mukhathi, are:

• 179 for murder with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 38 arrests, followed by Gauteng with 36 arrests;

• 266 suspects for rape and KZN leading at 104 arrests;

• 1, 763 for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) during this period;

• 246 arrests for dealing in drugs;

• 2, 406 arrested for possession of drugs, Western Cape leading with 1 645 arrests;

• 15 suspects arrested for human trafficking.

In addition, Mukhathi said police effected the following confiscations and recoveries:

• 1, 805 rounds of ammunition

• 155 firearms

• 53 hijacked and stolen vehicles recovered during this period

When it comes to major takedowns and operations, Mukhathi said Gauteng police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, arrested a suspect who is believed to be part of a syndicate that commits armed robberies around Gauteng and other provinces.

Gauteng arrests

“The suspect was arrested in Southgate, Johannesburg, on 29 July 2025. The team seized two unlicensed firearms that include an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. Furthermore, a 37-year-old alleged serial rapist and killer was arrested in connection with more than ten cases of rape and murder that were reported at Eesterust in Pretoria during a joint operation conducted at Mentz village, Mankweng, Limpopo province. The suspect utilised a Tinder dating site to lure his victims to his residence, where he raped some of the victims,” said Mukhathi.

Mukhathi said in the Free State, the Bloemfontein anti-gang unit intercepted a Volvo truck on the N8 Road near Bloemfontein, uncovering illicit cigarettes worth R800,000 hidden beneath blankets.

“The 42-year-old foreign national driver was arrested and is expected to appear in court,” said Mukhathi.

KZN search and seizure

He said police in KZN executed a high-impact search and seizure in the Durban CBD. This resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals and the recovery of counterfeit jewellery and luxury items valued at R30-million. A shotgun, ammunition, and cash were also recovered in the operation on July 28 2025.

Additionally, in Port Alfred, in the Eastern Cape, Mukhathi said SAPS disrupted a marine trafficking operation involving 822.76kg of West Coast rock lobster tails worth R1.2-million.

Mukhathi said two suspects were arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act.

