Cops need help finding missing media executive Aserie Ndlovu

Police in Gauteng have confirmed the disappearance of Aserie Sbusiso Ndlovu.

The media executive was last seen driving a white VW Citi Golf with GP number plates that have yet to be verified.

Police said the 39-year-old left Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi on Tuesday, February 18 around 18:00. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white long-sleeve shirt, and Nike sneakers.

“We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ndlovu’s disappearance,” stated Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“We urge anyone with information on his whereabouts or details about the car he was driving to come forward.”

Who is Aserie Ndlovu?

Ndlovu is a respected media figure with deep roots in South Africa’s broadcasting and journalism industry. He is Director of Operations at Capital Live SA 99.0FM and General Manager at Tshwane Capital. Also known as Ash or Anvil, Ndlovu has played a pivotal role in shaping radio and media content.

Born in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, Nldovu pursued higher education at Vega, the brand communication school, in Sandton. His career journey included positions at HomeGrown Magazines and African Eye News Service. He then founded Capital Live, a community-driven radio station that has empowered many aspiring media professionals.

He is known for his work in entrepreneurship and community development, consistently using his platform to mentor young people in the industry.

Search efforts intensify

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mamelodi police on 082 768 6433 or the nearest police station.

The search continues across Gauteng, Pretoria, and Mpumalanga. These are areas in which Ndlovu has significant personal and professional connections.

