Cops pounce on Eswatini national wanted for KwaZulu-Natal mass murder

A 28-year-old foreign national from Ewatini has been arrested for the August 2024 mass murder of six people at an informal settlement in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Melusi Dlamini, 28, an Eswatini national, was arrested on Friday in Krugersdorp, Gauteng. The arrest follows investigations by the KZN provincial murder and robbery unit detectives.

Faces six counts of murder

Following his arrest, Netshiunda said Dlamini made his first court appearance at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is charged with six counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Dlamini abandoned his bail application. He remains in police custody.

“Relentless investigation by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit detectives has resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old foreign national for the murder of six people who were shot and killed at an informal settlement at V/6 Section in Umlazi on 17 August 2024,” said Netshiunda.

“On that fateful night, six men were consuming alcohol with three women. They… were approached by two unknown men who claimed that they wanted to buy cigarettes but were told to leave as no one was selling cigarettes.

“The two men left, only to return moments later and instructed the three women to lie down as they fired shots at the male victims. Six men were shot and declared dead at the scene.”

Revenge killings

He said police investigations uncovered that the killings were motivated by revenge.

“It is reported that the deceased victims, who were both Xhosa-speaking, had allegedly fought with Swati nationals who resided in the same area. Melusi Dlamini, a 28-year-old Swati national, was arrested at Krugersdorp in Gauteng Province on Friday, 4 July 2025. He was charged with six counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“[Dlamini] appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 July 2025. He abandoned bail and his case was remanded to 14 August 2025. Investigations are underway in search of the second suspect,” said Netshiunda.

