Cops probe attempted murder case as Brown Mogotsi ‘survives assassination’

Notorious businessman Brown Mogotsi’s vehicle was struck by eight bullets in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in what is alleged to be a hit.

Mogotsi has been implicated in both the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System and the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He is yet to appeared before either of the inquiries, but previous witnesses have alleged that he is associated with alleged Big Five syndicate member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who is also implicated in the syndicates that had been looting money from the Tembisa hospital.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the vehicle was shot at on Monday night, adding that Mogotsi was not wounded.

According to Mathe, Mogotsi was urged to open a criminal case after indicating that there was a white bakkie that was following him before his vehicle was shot at.

He, however, refused to open a case after the incident, stating that he feared for his life. Mathe also revealed that the police have identified who the white bakkie belongs to, adding that the matter was still under police investigation.

She said Mogotsi had claimed that he would return with his lawyer to open the case at Vosloorus police station, but the deadline he had set for himself had passed.

“We then mobilised a forensic team to the scene, your ballistic experts, your fingerprint experts and so on. They collected all available physical evidence that will be able to assist us to determine exactly what transpired, but for now we are investigating a case of attempted murder,” said Mathe.

Mathe said on October 16, the team investigating Mogotsi on defeating the ends of justice, corruption, and fraud that was opened by Mkhwanazi visited his business premises for search and seizure of his gadgets but indicated he was not around.

He made promises to avail himself, but he still has not appeared before that team, they even failed to meet again last week but also promised to meet on Wednesday.

Mogotsi is allegedly linked to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, currently placed on special leave. He allegedly organised a group that would attend the ANC January 8 statement in support of his campaign to become president or deputy president of the ANC.

Their attendance was allegedly funded by Matlala, who later informed former police minister Bheki Cele that he felt that he was being used for political gains.

