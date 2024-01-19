Cops probe GBV as bodies of two women, one man are discovered

Police in the Free State have opened an inquest after a man’s body was found hanging from a tree branch in Harrismith. The body was found on Wednesday, January 17 in the town’s industrial area with no visible injuries.

Girlfriend’s body discovered later

According to the police, the deceased man is the boyfriend of 44-year-old Puseletso Motsimo, whose body was found inside her home in Tshiame B.

“On Monday, Motsimo’s brother went looking for her and when he arrived at her house, he suspected that something was wrong. He called the police. On the police’s arrival, they forced the door open and found her lying in a pool of blood,” said police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring.

The brother’s suspicions were triggered after he was unable to reach his sister on her phone and notified the police. An ambulance was called to the house.

At the scene, Motsimo was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Swollen with indication of severe assault

Describing the state she was found in, Mophiring said Motsimo’s face was badly swollen. This was an indication that she had been severely assaulted.

“She was staying with her boyfriend, who was nowhere to be found,” Mophiring added.

A case of murder was opened. However, there is now a twist in the plot as the body of Motsimo’s boyfriend was found.

Mophiring said no foul play is suspected and an inquest case has been opened.

Arrest in separate case

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man from Witte Maraise village in Limpopo has been arrested. He is expected to appear in court for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

The suspect will appear in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court on Friday.

According to reports, on Wednesday, police were called to the village after a 15-year-old girl found her mother lying in a pool of blood. This was at her grandparents’ house, where her mother lived after she left the suspect in August 2023.

Mother found stabbed to death

The daughter was forced to break the gate lock after knocking on the door and getting no response. Upon entering, she found her mother lying lifeless in the house. A case of murder was opened. The suspect was traced and arrested on Thursday.

Acting Limpopo provincial police commissioner, major-general Jan Scheepers has condemned the incident. He encouraged domestic violence victims to speak out and report these cases on time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content