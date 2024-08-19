Cops probed for ill-treating GBV victim

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Mpumalanga police are investigating police conduct after a gender-based violence case was mysteriously removed from the court roll and the suspect released.

Abongile Allessing, 38, suffered severe injuries after she was stabbed with a broken beer bottle at Empumelelweni, near Emalahleni, two weeks ago.

She said she was assaulted by her sister’s boyfriend after she tried to intervene in a dispute between the couple. She was stabbed with a broken beer bottle during the assault.

Allessing said she called the police for help but she was left disappointed.

“I was bleeding heavily, and a policewoman came into the room and commented, ‘Ja, he has badly injured her.’ However, she refused to take me to hospital,” Allessing said. “She said they weren’t allowed to transport bleeding people in police vehicles.”

To her shock, the police took the attacker – who was also bleeding – into their vehicle instead. Neighbours arranged a car and transported her to hospital.

When she got there, Allessing said she found her attacker receiving medical attention.

“He looked me in the eye and told me he knew the police very well and no one could touch him,” she said.

Upon her discharge from the hospital the next day, Allessing went to the Vosman Police Station to follow up on the case she had opened. She did everything by the book, submitted her J88 medical form and cooperated with the police officers and it appeared the man had been arrested.

“He was charged, and we received an SMS about his court appearance,” she said. But relief soon turned into despair.

The next day, Allessing found out that her attacker had been released. Worse, the case hadn’t even been enrolled in court.

“They said it was a mistake.”

Then she was re-admitted to the hospital for surgery on her right hand.

“He knows where I live. He’s told me no one can touch him. I don’t feel safe. I can’t sleep.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed that the case had been reinstated.

“The case is back on the court roll, and the suspect will appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court on September 6, 2024,” he said.

Mdhluli also said an internal investigation has been launched into allegations of police misconduct regarding the mishandling of the case.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed they too were investigating the case.

“Yes, we have opened a file for Ipid to investigate possible misconduct by SAPS members involved at the GBV scene, particularly in how they handled both the victim and the suspect,” said Shuping.

“The case is registered and has been assigned to an investigator. We also have a full copy of the case docket and are arranging to meet with the victim soon for any clarification or further information.”

He added that the outcome of the investigation will determine their recommendation to SAPS regarding potential disciplinary action.

Shuping clarified that Ipid has not taken over the GBV case, as it falls outside their mandate since no SAPS member is implicated in the assault.

He said there was also nothing untoward with SAPS management lodging their own investigation into the matter.

“SAPS may launch their own internal investigation into their members’ conduct, as permitted under the SAPS Disciplinary Regulations of 2016.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content