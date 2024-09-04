‘Cops told accused his gun wasn’t linked to Meyiwa’s murder’

Mthobisi Prince Mncube, accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, says he did not kill the late soccer star. He also denied being at the scene when the murder occurred.

Mncube says he was not in possession of the alleged murder weapon when Meyiwa was shot dead.

This is according to advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents Mncube.

He was addressing ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena during cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Mnisi said Mncube will testify that he is not involved in Meyiwa’s murder.

Mangena, who has already testified in the trial on crucial evidence about the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago, testified in August last year, wherein he said the 9mm gun that was found on Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for separate matters is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

In August last year, Mangena testified he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Accused denies involvement

“My client will tell this court that he was never involved in the murder. He will also tell this court that he was not in possession of the firearm on the day of the crime. He also says he was never at the crime scene,” said Mnisi.

“He will testify that warrant officer Dlamini and others who were investigating this case told him that his firearm was excluded as a firearm involved in the commission of this crime … They [Dlamini and others] told him his cellphone could not be traced near the crime scene,” said Mnisi.

Mangena said he will not comment on Mnisi’s assertions; suffice to say that the 9mm bullet found at the crime scene matches the test bullets fired from the firearm found on Mncube in 2015.

Mnisi said Mncube will testify that on the night of the murder he did not know accused number one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused number two Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

“My client will testify that he only knew accused numbers one and two in 2020, when all five were brought to the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court for this case,” said Mnisi.

Mangena said he has no comment on Mnisi’s statement.

Killed at then-girlfriend’s home

During Mangena’s cross-examination, pictures of the crime scene were beamed on a computer screen in the courtroom for all to see.

The defence’s ballistic expert, David Pieterse, is also present in court.

Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26, 2014.

Present inside the house were Khumalo’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. As part of the ongoing trial, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo is cross-examining Mangena.

