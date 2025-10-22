Cops urge better communication as ‘missing’ Bushbuckridge nurse is found safe

Police in Mpumalanga have urged community members to inform relatives or friends before travelling, to prevent unnecessary panic and confusion when loved ones cannot be reached.

This follows the case of Armstrong Monareng, 35, a nurse from Violetbank, Bushbuckridge. Monareng was reported missing last week after failing to return home from work at the Dwarsloop Clinic. Concerned family members opened a missing person case, triggering a province-wide search and widespread social media appeals.

The search ended on a positive note when Monareng was found alive and in good health. According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Thulisile Magagula, Monareng had attended to personal matters without notifying his family.

“Armstrong Monareng has been found healthy. He reported that he had issues to attend to with the hope of coming back soon. Police in Mpumalanga make a call to community members to alert relatives or friends when going out. This to avoid a panic to those around them,” said Magagula.

Police have since thanked residents for their vigilance. They reminded the public that open communication is vital in preventing distress and waste of police resources.

SA’s missing persons

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), more than 17, 900 missing persons have been reunited with their families between 2020 and 2025, including 15, 005 adults and 2, 963 children.

During the same period, police divers recovered 3, 099 bodies. This while 2 577 people were rescued alive from water sources.

Non-profit organisation Missing Children South Africa reports that 77% of missing children are found. While 23% remain missing, are trafficked, or are found deceased.

Despite progress, experts warn that South Africa lacks a comprehensive national database covering all missing persons and outcomes. This leaves many families trapped in uncertainty — waiting for a call that may never come.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content