Corrie Pretorius sentenced for ‘racial assault’ on black boy

Corrie Pretorius, a Limpopo man who was caught on video assaulting and pointing a 16-year-old black boy with a firearm, has an option to spend the next 12 months in prison or to pay a fine of R12 000.

He appeared at the Groblersdal magistrate’s court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Limpopo, said the accused and the complainant were at Game shopping centre in Groblersdal on June 15 2022 when the incident took place.

In a video that went viral on social media, Pretorius can be seen assaulting, swearing and pointing a firearm at the teenager following their argument over seasoning spice.

State advocate Billy Mudavhi, who prayed for direct imprisonment, told the court that the offence is serious and has the interest of the community.

“Mr Monjane, the presiding office, sentenced Pretorius to a fine of R12 000 or 12 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years conditionally. He further declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

