Corruption accused Agrizzi returns to court next week

Corruption accused and former Bosasa chief operations officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi is expected to appear in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, February 29.

The matter relates to alleged gratifications Aggrizi paid to former Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith.

It is alleged that in exchange for using his influence to shield Bosasa from accountability, Smith received security upgrades to his home and cash payments through the business he owned.

“Agrizzi was initially arrested in October 2020 for having allegedly offered former Parliamentarian Vincent Smith gratification to the value of over R800 000. He is the only accused in the matter, as the case was separated from his co-accused, Vincent Smith, in July 2021,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

“Agrizzi currently faces two cases brought against him by the Investigating Directorate. His mental assessment report from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital is also expected to be submitted to the court on February 29, 2024, in his separate R1.8-billion Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services matter.”

Bosasa was a South African company specialising in providing services to government, most notably correctional services. It had several subsidiary operations under it, such as Bosasa Youth Development Centres and African Global Operations. The company founded in 1981 as Emafini (Pty) Limited, was liquidated in 2019.

Throwing politicians under the bus

It’s demise came after a prolonged scandal about its allegedly corrupt relationship with members of the governing party, the ANC. Damning details of some of the corrupt relationships between private business and officials in government departments and parastatals were heard during the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Testifying at the Commission in 2019, Agrizzi threw several politicians under the bus when he alleged that they received money and gifts from Bosasa.

Agrizzi’s case on charges of fraud and corruption has been transferred to the Pretoria High Court. It was initially heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. – with SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content