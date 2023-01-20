Corruption case against Ace Magashule postponed to May 5

The corruption case against former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and 18 co-accused has been postponed to May 5.

Magashule and his co-accused appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday on multiple charges related to corruption, fraud and money-laundering.

Magashule, controversial businessman Edwin Sodi and the former human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu are challenging the legality of their charges in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In 2022, the state filed papers to have Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, repatriated from the US to give evidence in court.

Speaking outside court during his last appearance in September 2022, Magashule was quoted by the media as saying: ”They keep on postponing the case quite deliberately because the intention is to kill the ANC.

”I’m [calling] on the members of the ANC throughout the country, don’t call the ANC to be killed and be part of the Democratic Alliance, which is an ideological enemy.”

In January 2022, Magashule lost a bid to have his suspension from the ANC overturned when the appeal court dismissed his application.

