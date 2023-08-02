Corruption case opened against MMC for economic development

A case of corruption was opened at the Hillbrow police station on Tuesday against Nomoya Mnisi, the City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development.

This after ActionSA said a manner in which Mnisi had conducted herself constituted abuse of power.

The party escalated the matter to the police after allegations emerged that Mnisi had allegedly directed former Joburg Property Company (JPC) acting chief financial officer (CFO), Sipho Mzobe, to make an illicit payment to the ANC Youth League.

It is alleged that Mnisi instructed Mzobe to settle an invoice for an amount close to a R1-million to the youth league in Johannesburg.

Sunday World can reveal that Mzobe refused to facilitate the payment.

In a quotation invoice which we have seen, Cedar Woods hotel, restaurant and conference centre says the quotation was for a conference that the youth league’s Johannesburg region held in the venue between July 7 and 9.

Mnisi, as a fundraiser for the youth league conference, was provided with a quotation that amounted to R867 482 and which was to be paid into Cedar Woods’ account.

Nobuhle Mthembu, ActionSA acting caucus leader in Johannesburg, said her party commended Mzobe for standing his ground when he refused to make an “illicit payment”.

“ActionSA commends the former CFO who boldly refused to abide by this highly irregular request,” said Mthembu.

“ActionSA believes that MMC Mnisi should be held accountable for the irregular instruction. These allegations support our view that the ANC-EFF [coalition] has always sought to gain access to the city’s coffers to to enrich themselves and their parties ahead of 2024 vote.

“The allegations also support our view that it is imperative that the coalition of doom and its puppet executive mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, need to be removed to ensure that ratepayers’ rands are not abused for personal gain.”

Speaking to Sunday World, Mnisi said she is aware of the case.

“I have heard that a case was opened against me by ActionSA, and I asked their chief whip on when I will be contacted by the police since the matter was already registered with the SAPS [SA Police Service],” said Mnisi.

“I have not been contacted by the police in this regard. If Mzobe claims that I have instructed him to make a payment to the youth league event, he needs to provide evidence proving that I had made such an instruction.

“I am a fundraiser of the ANCYL and when I go out to ask for funding, I don’t use my position as an MMC to get funds, but I use my title as a youth league fundraiser.

She said she never instructed Mzobe to pay for the conference that was held in Sandton.

“His gripe is that as a shareholder and MMC for economic development, I asked the board and him why he has been acting as CFO of the JPC for the period of two years. This angered him.

“He is now coming with dirty tricks claiming that I told him to make a payment for the ANCYL conference. He is lying and I will be speaking to my legal team to deal with this matter.

“My lawyers will advise on the way forward regarding Mzobe and ActionSA, as I am not going to take this matter lying down.”

Mzobe could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

