Cosatu accuses Thobela FM of nepotism amid Lenny T scandal

Provincial Cosatu chairperson Lesiba Monyaki has accused Thobela FM management of making life difficult for workers.

Monyaki said the SABC radio station’s management are doing this to frustrate workers so they can resign to make it possible that they hire those who are close to them.

Monyaki was speaking during the union’s ‘Bring Back Lenny T To Work” protest, which was attended by throngs of people, at the SABC offices in Polokwane on April 25.

The protest was organised by both the ANC Youth League-Limpopo and Cosatu with the hope of putting more pressure on the public broadcaster to bring back the Ditla le Meso Morning Breakfast co-presenter, Leonard Legodi. Legodi co-presents the show with Lydia Lethabo Mathato, who was forced off-air a few weeks ago.

“We all know that any employee who has signed a contract of employment should be protected by that particular contract.

“Lenny T has signed a contract of employment, and his dismissal is unfair and a breach of contract by the SABC.

“We are aware of what is happening behind those closed doors, that some bosses here have the tendency to frustrate employees because they want to hire their boyfriends, girlfriends and family members,” said Monyaki.

The ANCYL secretary, Phineas Sebola has since threatened that they will boycott all Thobela FM shows until they bring back Lenny T. Also supporting the march were organisations such as Sanco, Sasco and the SA Communist Party.

Lenny T was prevented from entering the station’s studio by security on April 7 when he was returning for work. This is after allegations that he had an interview with Limpopo’s commercial radio station, Capricorn FM, where he allegedly refused their offer despite the fact that they were giving him a better offer as opposed to what he was already earning.

