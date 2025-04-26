Cosatu demands Thobela FM end nepotism, bring back Lenny T

Cosatu has accused Thobela FM of creating a horrible working environment for staff to force them to resign.

The union federation chairperson, Lesiba Monyaki, accused the SABC radio station in Limpopo during the union’s Bring back Lenny T protest at the public broadcaster’s offices in Polokwane on April 25.

He said Thobela FM management was making life difficult for workers to frustrate them into leaving, so the managers can hire their loved ones.

The Bring back Lenny T protest was organised by the provincial ANC Youth League and Cosatu to pressure the public broadcaster into bringing back Ditla le Meso Morning Breakfast show co-presenter, Leonard Legodi.

The show is co-presented with Lydia Lethabo Mathato, who was forced off-air a few weeks ago.

“We all know that any employee who has signed a contract of employment should be protected by that particular contract. Lenny T signed a contract, and his dismissal is unfair and a breach of contract by the SABC. We are aware of what is happening behind those closed doors that some bosses here have the tendency to frustrate employees because they want to hire their boyfriends, girlfriends, and family members,” said Manyaki.

League secretary Phineas Sebola has since threatened to boycott Thobela FM until Lenny returns.

The SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco), the SA Student Congress (Sasco), and the SA Communist Party (SACP) also supported the protest.

Security prevented Lenny T from entering the station on April 7 as he turned up for work. Allegations had been rife that he interviewed for a job with Limpopo commercial radio station Capricorn FM. He is alleged to have turned the station down despite being offered a better deal.

The radio station could not be reached for comment.

