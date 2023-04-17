Cosatu mourns death of its chairperson in Eastern Cape

Cosatu is mourning the death of Thabile Kunene, the trade union federation’s chairperson in Eastern Cape.

In a statement on Monday, the trade union federation said Kunene, the education activist and teacher, passed away after a short illness on Saturday.

Born in Ngqamakhwe in Eastern Cape, Kunene completed his primary education at Xilinxa Junior Secondary School before enrolling at Nyanga Senior Secondary School for his high school education.

He went on to further his tertiary studies at Butterworth College of Education.

Cosatu described the 52-year-old Kunene as a selfless leader who always came up with mind-blowing ideas.

“Kunene was very active in the union, always bustling with very good ideas and was equal to the task and selfless,” Cosatu said.

“We convey our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kunene also led an ANC branch and was later elected to the sub-region in the O.R Tambo region in Eastern Cape.

The ANC in the province also sent its condolences. The details for his memorial and funeral services are yet to be shared.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author