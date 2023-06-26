Councillor’s statutory rape case postponed

A case against Tebogo Sepale, who is a Councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality, was on Monday postponed by the Orkney Magistrates’ Court to July 7.

The case was postponed for further investigations and a bail application. Sepale will be remanded in police custody until his next court appearance.

National Prosecution Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said: “His attorney appeared on his behalf as he was absent from court for unknown reasons. The state intends to oppose his bail application. The state is awaiting the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against the accused.”

The 43-year-old is facing 11 provisional charges, two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.

His court appearance comes from a report by police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape, after they were reported at Kanana Police Station separately.

It is alleged that the suspect shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant, in a separate incident that involves the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on May 6, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17.

