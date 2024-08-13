Counsellors sent to Evaton school following deaths of siblings

Following the deaths of three siblings on the school’s grounds on Monday, the government set up counselling at Evaton Primary School in Sebokeng.

The sudden deaths of Tshepiso Tsotetsi (grade 3), Moeketsi Mokhatla (grade 4), and their sister Rethabile Mokhatla (grade 5) shocked both staff and other pupils.

The school said further information regarding the funeral and other arrangements would be discussed and shared at a later stage.

“It is on this basis that we wish to inform you that the planned sports trip that was scheduled to take place this Saturday, August 17, has been postponed until further notice,” reads a letter from the principal.

The last sibling to pass away informed the teachers that they had eaten biscuits, milk, and pap for breakfast, according to the Gauteng department of education.

Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the department, said the tragic incident unfolded shortly after school started at 8am.

Pap, milk and biscuits for breakfast

A fourth-grade sibling was taken to the school’s sick bay. When the child did not respond, the school called the mother and emergency services.

“In a distressing turn of events, the learner’s sibling, a grade 3 learner, was also brought to the sick bay and mentioned that they had eaten pap, milk, and biscuits at home,” said Mabona.

“The learner soon became unresponsive as well. A third sibling, a fifth-grade girl learner, was also found to be unresponsive.

“All three learners were rushed to a nearby clinic, where, tragically, they were declared dead.”

Mabona said the department was also saddened by another tragic incident that occurred at Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni on Monday, in which two students consumed rat poison, resulting in one death.

The incident took place during regular school hours.

According to Mabona, the parents of both students were contacted right away because one had passed out and needed to be taken to the administration block of the school, and the other was obviously weak but still able to walk.

Mental health treatment

The Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, urged students to seek mental health treatment rather than ending their lives when they were in great distress.

He said that the South African Depression and Anxiety Group was always available and that they would be brought to the school for all learners, particularly those in grade 12, prior to the preliminary exams.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of these young lives,” said Chiloane.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school communities affected by these devastating incidents.

“Our psycho-social support team will be dispatched to provide necessary support to everyone involved during this difficult time.”

The department also confirmed that the police are investigating the two cases.

