Couple arrested for murder, mutilation of Soweto boys

A 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner have been arrested for the murders of Tshiamo Rabanye and Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu.

The couple has been charged with murder and will appear at the Protea magistrate’s court on Friday.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for police in Gauteng, said a team was established by the provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, to investigate the boys’ deaths.

“Yesterday, 25 April 2023, following a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes, the team brought in two suspects for questioning,” said Masondo.

It is reported that the toddlers, aged five and six, were playing with a friend just after 8pm on Wednesday last week when they were allegedly snatched by unknown men in an unidentified vehicle.

Nqobizitha’s body was found in White City while Tshiamo was found a few kilometres away at Thokoza Park in Rockville.

Both bodies were missing their private parts, noses and lips when they were discovered by men patrolling in the area.

