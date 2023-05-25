Couple in court for alleged murder of their daughter

A couple from Mogaung village in Sekhukhune District, Limpopo is expected to make their first appearance before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the murder of their daughter.

It is alleged that the pair, aged between 31 and 35 years old, physically abused their eight-year-old daughter, and the community members were aware of the abusive treatment she had been receiving from the parents.

According to the police, who arrested the suspects in Hlogotlou on Wednesday, they were tipped off by a good Samaritan, who visited the family as they were suspecting that something bad might have happened to the deceased after she had received another severe beating.

The informant found out that the victim was seriously injured from being physically assaulted, and needed medical assistance.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police discovered allegations that the deceased was living with her father and stepmother.

“According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that the deceased was staying with her stepmother and her biological father.

‘”It is reported that the community members around the area of the couple’s household became aware of the situation that the victim was living under, where she was physically being abused by her parents.

“On Wednesday, a community member approached the family following the suspicions of a serious incident that occurred to the victim and, through intelligence gathered, it was found that the victim was seriously injured from being physically assaulted,” said Ledwaba.

The victim was then rushed by an ambulance to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The police are investigating a case of murder with two counts of the contravention of the Immigration Act. The suspects are due to appear before Nebo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

In April, there was a murder case of two Soweto boys, whose body parts were found scattered in an open field. It was later alleged that one of the boys’ grandmother and her partner colluded in their murder. The two are still behind bars.

