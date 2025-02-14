Couple, sister arrested on Valentine’s Day on tax evasion charge

A Mpumalanga husband and wife plus his sister received undesired visitors on Valentine’s Day yesterday.

Instead of Cupid, it was the Hawks that swooped on the three, warrant of arrest in hand.

Petrus (60) and Nombeko Moyane (56) as well as his unidentified sister were arrested for allegedly misrepresenting their company records on tax returns for three years from 2013-5.

The trio are registered directors for the company.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the misrepresentation deprived the South African fiscus of more than half a million.

Nkosi said this has been a four year investigation led by the Hawks Middelburg.

He said the case was reported to Witbank police in November 2020 then transferred to the Hawks for investigation.

The investigators obtained a warrant of arrest and arrested the trio on February 14.

All appeared briefly in court on the same day and were released on R5 000 bail each with the case post[poned to March 7.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Nico Gerber said the unit and the SA Revenue Service are working together to combat tax evasion and other fraudulent activities.

“We are urging individuals and companies to comply with legal requirements and act with integrity when submitting returns,” he said.

Nkosi said the revenue service suffered a total loss of R641,672 in income.

In Thabazimbi, Limpopo police arrested two foreign internationals and seized a luxury truck on a charge of dealing dagga.

Police more than 100kg of dagga in the vehicles

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said around 10am on Thursday, investigators stopped a truck hauling two trailers following a tip-off.

He said had been informed that the truck possibly carried contraband.

During the search of the vehicle, almost 150kg of dagga with an estimated value of R500,000 were found, he said.

He said the truck and both trailers were seized on suspicion they were used in the commission of a crime.

He added that the driver and his female passenger were immediately arrested and are expected on Monday.