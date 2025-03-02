News

Court blasts tardy police boss Masemola over botched review bid

By Sunday World
General Fannie Masemola's office criticised
The judge was particularly scathing about the months-long delay caused by General Fannie Masemola’s office.

The Cape Town Labour Court has rebuked national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s office for delaying a review against the reinstatement of a Stellenbosch police secretary who tried to shield her detained boyfriend from justice.

Nokuthula Ceki, now a former SAPS employee, was formally charged and found guilty of misconduct on January 16, 2019, for interfering with a police investigation.


She was accused of attempting to retrieve her boyfriend’s cellphone, an exhibit in a robbery case.

