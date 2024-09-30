Court case delayed as man who ‘killed’ lover changes lawyers

The family of a woman killed allegedly by her boyfriend believes justice will eventually be served.

This comes after the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court postponed the hearing on Monday because the accused, Thabo Selabe, 26, had changed his legal representatives.

Selabe is accused of killing Motlalepule Mokoena of Jouberton on October 2, 2023.

Mokoena’s mother and grandmother found her body with stab wounds on her breasts, stomach, and private parts. Her throat had been cut.

Outside court, Mokoena’s father, Papi Serake, said he trusts the court’s process.

“We are happy with the way the court proceedings are progressing because the person who murdered my daughter is still in prison,” said Serake.

“He no longer threatens any community member.”

Serake said, however, that going to court was exhausting.

“As a family, this is torturing us. The postponement is impacting us because we have to consider how we can get here now and again. This is financially draining,” he said.

Struggling to heal



Serake said it has been a year since his daughter was brutally killed.

“It’s difficult; we’re struggling to forget or heal from what happened. My daughter has two young children, and I am still left with questions to answer as they grow up.

“They are going to ask me about what happened to their mother. How on earth am I going to be bold enough to say?

He expressed his wish that the court could move quickly on the case.

“We don’t know what will happen because he pleaded not guilty even though blood was found on his clothes.

“But all we can say is that because we saw my daughter’s lifeless body, we know someone killed her. We need closure.”

The judge informed the defendant: “Your current legal representative needs to hand over the case to your new legal representative. Hence I am postponing the case.”

The case was postponed to October 25.

