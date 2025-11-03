Court date set as DD Mabuza family ignores advice on bitter dispute

The stage has been set for a dramatic legal showdown next year between the late former deputy president David “DD” Mabuza’s two widows, Emunah Silinda and Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi over his R44.7-million pension payout and sprawling estate.

The two will face off in the Mbombela High Court in August 13 next year after disregarding a high court judge’s plea for peace and to reach an out of court settlement.

This is despite an emotional warning from Judge Johannes Roelofse that such inheritance battles end in tears.

Roelofse made the plea after granting Silinda and her daughter Tamara an interdict stopping Mnisi from accessing Mabuza’s pension payout at pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes. For years, Mnisi was regarded as Mabuza’s only recognised wife.

She lived with him on their Barberton farm in Mpumalanga and often appeared by his side at government events. Her status as the surviving spouse seemed unquestionable – until the reappearance of Silinda, a well-known Mpumalanga businesswoman who has now claimed to be the rightful widow.

Silinda, formerly known as Ruth Funi Silinda, rose to prominence through lucrative provincial government construction contracts, including the controversial Mpumalanga Provincial Archives building, which ballooned in cost from R94-million to R161-million under Mabuza’s premiership, and later became the subject of a commission of inquiry.

Following Mabuza’s death in July, Silinda resurfaced with Tamara, alleging that they were unfairly excluded from his pension benefits and other estate matters.

Reolofse, who presided over the initial interdict in September, urged the warring sides to find common ground.

“Settle your dispute,” the judge said. “We have seen so many of these cases end in tears. The scars between family members never heal.”

His plea, however, appears to have gone unheeded.

“I think they will carry on with the court route because we haven’t met as a family,” said Mabuza’s eldest daughter, Lindeni, in an interview with Sunday World.

“There was a point where they said they were going to meet, but we don’t have a representative in that circle involving lawyers. We have not been given feedback.”

In a letter dated September 11, Lindeni wrote to Alexander Forbes, identifying seven children, including Tamara, whom she said were “inadvertently excluded” as beneficiaries. She even suggested DNA test to ensure fairness.

“It is our firm belief that these individuals were intended to benefit from the fund as per Mr Mabuza’s wishes,” she wrote.

Mnisi, supported by the Alexander Forbes, is opposing the application, as she maintains that she is Mabuza’s legitimate widow.

The Silindas, represented by Adv Doctor Sibuyi of Mthunzi Chambers, argue that Mabuza’s pension should form part of his patrimonial estate, to be equitably shared among all lawful dependants.

When the case resumes in August 2026, the Silindas will seek to overturn the Alexander Forbes’ decision naming Mnisi as the sole beneficiary. They will argue that the annuity should be treated as part of Mabuza’s estate under Section 37C of the Pensions Act.

They will also ask the court to nullify a posthumously issued marriage certificate allegedly obtained by Mnisi after Mabuza’s death, a move they claim was designed to secure her control over the funds.

In addition, the Silindas are seeking over R127 000 annually for Tamara’s tuition and R40 000 per month for her living expenses, citing her dependency on her late father. They have also requested access to the Barberton homestead, where Mabuza was buried, “for cultural and

familial purposes”.

Sibuyi confirmed to Sunday World that litigation will continue, but stated it was still too early for affidavits to be filed.

