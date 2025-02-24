Court declines disgraced ‘insurance murder’ cop’s transfer request

The murder case against Limpopo police sergeant Raesetja Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, her daughter, Modjadji Shokane, and her sister, Anna Shokane, is headed for a lengthy trial as new evidence emerged in the Polokwane magistrate’s court.

The trio will return to court for their bail application on March 18 and 19, facing serious charges ranging from insurance fraud to murder.

Shokane-Kutumela was allegedly preying on unsuspecting destitute families and mentally ill people whom she registered for insurance and would claim payouts after their mysterious deaths.

She has been linked to multiple murders of Sydney Montja on October 19, 2019; Tsela Malesa on July 5, 2020; Navel Kutumela on April 6, 2021; Ephraim Choshi on August 1, 2021; Jacob Seakamela on September 14, 2022; and Martin Mathata on April 13, 2024.

She was arrested by Captain Keshi Mabunda, who pounced on her and cuffed her as onlookers got a rare glimpse of a police officer being arrested in uniform at the Senwabarwana police station.

Evidence on additional charges

Mabunda is the same investigator who successfully arrested the infamous Rosemary Ndlovu, who is serving six life sentences for murdering and orchestrating the murders of close relatives in order to cash in on insurance payouts.



Defence attorney Mukoma Maiwashe said he only heard of the new evidence on additional charges when the three appeared in court on Friday last week.

Maiwashe requested additional time to consult with his clients regarding the latest developments.

The court dismissed Maiwashe’s application to transfer Shokane-Kutumela from Matatshe prison in Thohoyandou to the Polokwane Correctional Centre.



He argued that the transfer would reduce travel costs and facilitate regular consultations with the accused.

Magistrate turns down request

Acting senior magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi, however, ruled against the request, noting that the state covers travel expenses and that the accused is not experiencing undue hardship.

“There is no need to worry about travelling costs because the accused are not paying for their travelling expenses from Thohoyandou to Polokwane. The state is undertaking those costs,” said Netshiozwi.



The investigation is ongoing, with the National Prosecuting Authority indicating that additional arrests may occur as more information emerges.



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content



