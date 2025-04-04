Court denies Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula access to full docket

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for complete disclosure of the police docket in her corruption case was denied by the Pretoria High Court.

Mapisa-Nqakula received a copy of the indictment and summary of substantial facts outlining the criminal offences she is accused of committing from the National Prosecuting Authority, according to Judge Mokhine Mosopa on Friday.

According to Mosopa, this will enable Mapisa-Nqakula to get ready for her case and defence.

According to him, Mapisa-Nqakula, the former speaker of parliament, cannot be fully informed about the docket.

Right to disclosure is not absolute

“The right to disclosure is not absolute. The application for disclosure of the C-section investigation diary is hereby refused,” said Mosopa.

Throughout the reading of the verdict, Mapisa-Nqakula was seated in the accused dock. In the courtroom gallery was Charles Nqakula, her husband.

Mapisa-Nqakula requested the complete disclosure of the police docket in her case involving corruption and money laundering in October of last year.

She requested access to the audio recordings of the Hawks’ March search and seizure operation at her home in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Additionally, she requested access to and disclosure of the military docket pertaining to the police investigations against her, as well as the police pocketbook entries, investigating officers’ notes, witness statements, and actual evidence used in the investigation.

Twelve counts of corruption

The former speaker of parliament is accused of receiving bribes totalling R4.5-million in cash and other gifts, including wigs, from South African National Defence Force contractors during her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans from June 2012 to August 2021.

She is also facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

After turning herself in to the police in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula was taken into custody at the Lyttelton police station in Pretoria.

After that, she appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting at the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

Mapisa-Nqakula, who is out on R50 000 bail, resigned from her position as speaker of the National Assembly in April 2024. She had assumed the role in August 2021.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content