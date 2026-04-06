Court dismisses City of Johannesburg’s R2m legal costs security bid

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application by the City of Johannesburg seeking R2-million in security for legal costs from two companies involved in a protracted property dispute.

According to the high court, the application was dismissed because the firms no longer legally exist.

This brought a decisive turn in litigation that dates back more than two decades.

Contested property sales

The case stems from contested property sales in Alexandra Township in 2001, which were later declared null and void by a court order in 2003.

The respondent companies, Capensis Investments 352 and Capensis Investments 322, had launched a damages claim exceeding R27-million against the City in 2014. However, the companies were deregistered in March 2023 after failing to file annual returns, effectively rendering them non-existent in law.

Despite this, the City continued with an interlocutory application in August 2024, seeking security for costs.

Amended notice struck out

It later attempted to expand its case through an amended notice of motion filed in March 2026. The amendment sought additional relief, including a declaration that all legal steps taken on behalf of the companies were invalid and that their legal representatives be held personally liable for costs.

The court struck out the amended notice, finding it did not comply with procedural rules and had not been properly authorised.

The Judge highlighted that while courts may permit amendments at any stage, the City failed to formally apply for such leave.

Deregistered companies ‘are legal nullities’

Central to the ruling was the legal effect of deregistration.

The court reaffirmed that once a company is deregistered, it ceases to exist and cannot participate in legal proceedings as a result, it cannot be ordered to furnish security, comply with court orders, or bear costs.

In a pointed observation, the judge criticised the City’s inconsistent stance.

While it argued that the respondents’ legal representatives lacked authority to act for non-existent entities, it simultaneously sought relief against those same entities.

With the companies deemed legal nullities, the application for security for costs was dismissed. The court also declined to entertain the request for personal cost orders against the respondents’ legal representatives.

The City of Johannesburg was ordered to pay the legal costs of the application.

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