Court forces Musa Khawula to retract defamatory posts about Julius Malema

Controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula has been ordered by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to retract and publicly apologise for a series of statements he made about Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa.

The court ruled on Tuesday that the “publications and/or statements made by the respondent… are declared as unlawful and defamatory”, effectively affirming Malema’s case against the blogger.

Khawula ‘must pay costs’

Khawula is directed to remove all the offending content from his social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), within 24 hours of being served with the order.

Khawula was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the application on an attorney-and-client scale, a punitive costs order often reserved for conduct the court considers unreasonable or improper.

In addition to the retraction and apology, the court interdicted Khawula from repeating or publishing similar allegations in future. The ruling prohibits him from “publishing, or causing to be published, any further defamatory statements” about Malema and his wife, effectively limiting further commentary on the matter.

Blogger accused Malema of cheating

The dispute originated from a string of posts in which Khawula alleged that Malema’s marriage is on the rocks, and divorce proceedings were underway. The blogger accused Malema of infidelity and claimed the EFF leader was trying to pay him off, in return for his silence.

The allegations quickly gained traction online before legal action was launched by Malema and his wife.

Apology in prescribed format

As part of the order, the court compelled Khawula to issue an unconditional public apology in a prescribed format. He is required to admit: “The statements that I made in my posts were false, unverified, unjustified and defamatory,” and acknowledge that his conduct caused “reputational harm, personal distress, public embarrassment and unnecessary speculation.”

The apology must also clarify that “Mr and Mrs Malema remain married, that no divorce proceedings have been instituted,” and that allegations of infidelity and attempted payments were baseless and unsupported.

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