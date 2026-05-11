Court grants two police generals, businessman bail in precious metals case

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court has granted two police generals bail after they were arrested for being allegedly involved in a case linked to a businessman who is accused of contravening the Precious Metals Act.

The head of counter-intelligence in the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) crime intelligence division, Major-General Feroz Khan, and the Gauteng provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Ebrahim Ahmed Kadwa, along with businessman Tariq Downes, were reached and granted R20 000 bail.

The senior police officials are charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

This follows the pair’s alleged order for Downes’ release from police custody after his arrest on May 5 for allegedly possessing 75.9g of unwrought gold, valued at approximately R62 836, at OR Tambo International Airport.

“During questioning, he allegedly claimed the metal was a brass bar and that he was acting as an undercover agent linked to senior SAPS officials,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago in a media statement.

Undercover operation

“Investigations allegedly established that no authorised undercover operation involving precious metals existed at the time.

“The state further alleges that Khan and Kadwa instructed officers to release Downes despite there being no supporting documentation for such an operation.

“The case was postponed to July 14, 2026, for further investigation. The three were each granted bail of R20 000 with conditions.”

Kganyago said the NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability and upholding the rule of law, regardless of the status or seniority of those implicated in criminal conduct.

In a statement released on Sunday, the police explained that arrests were effected over the weekend by the team that executed a J50 warrant of arrest.

These arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.

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