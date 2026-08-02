Court halts McKenzie’s NAC purge, reinstates council

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to dissolve the National Arts Council was irrational and baseless, and its implementation risked irreparable harm to the NAC’s functioning, the Pretoria High Court has ruled.
Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app
- Pretoria High Court ruled that Minister Gayton McKenzie's decision to dissolve the National Arts Council (NAC) was irrational and baseless, ordering its reinstatement pending a full review.
- The court barred the minister from further steps to dissolve the council or appoint replacements, citing procedural unfairness and constitutional issues.
- The reinstated 24-member NAC aims to resume statutory duties, restore governance continuity, and provide strategic oversight of arts funding.
- McKenzie cited unresolved labor disputes and procurement concerns as reasons for dissolution, but the council argued he thwarted the governance process by acting before the council could address these issues.
- The court found that the dissolution left the NAC nonfunctional and subverted its parliamentary governance, imposing costs on the Minister for the legal challenge.