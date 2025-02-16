Court halts mining of gold mine dump and looting of bricks

The North West High Court has ordered a group of business owners and community members in Khuma, near Stilfontein, not to extract gold deposits and bricks from a mine on the outskirts of the township.

This came after Kopano Brickworks, a company in business rescue approached the court, requesting an interdict and restricting order to prevent the businesspeople from accessing the remainder of a portion of Hartebeesfontein farm, including but not limited to the Kopano mine dump.

According to the report, several residents in the area previously used the bricks left behind by Kopano Brickworks after the company went out of business.

