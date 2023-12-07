Court hearing for woman accused of insurance murder postponed

The murder case of a woman accused of killing her relatives for insurance money has been postponed to December 13 for further bail hearing.

This after Agnes Segomotsi Setshwantsho appeared before the Molopo magistrate’s court in North West on Wednesday.

Insurance murders

The 49-year-old Setshwantsho is accused of killing family members, including her husband and children, between 2005-2023.

Setshwantsho is also facing two charges of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.

She was arrested in November after an intelligence operation that was led by the SAPS in collaboration with an insurance company in Centurion.

Relatives tipped police off

The SAPS further reported that in the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the case following a tip-off from Setshwantsho’s relatives.

Through analysis and collection of evidence including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link the suspect to the team’s first focus of the case.

According to police report, the murder that was initially ruled a “natural death” happened in Mmabatho, North West. It involved a female relative who died under mysterious circumstances in March 2023.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect fraudulently insured the life of this relative before her mysterious death.

More charges could be added

Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused.

Setshwantsho’s case follows a documentary about convicted cop-turned-serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu aired on Showmax in June.

Rosemary’s Hitlist tells the story of Ndlovu, who in 2021 was sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of family members so she could claim insurance money. She had taken out life insurance policies on all her victims.

She ordered hits on five of her family members – her sister, two nephews, a niece, and a cousin. Together, their insurance payout was worth more than R1.4-million.

