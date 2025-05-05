Court hears how Gogo Maweni attacked ex-lover’s sister with bottle

Traditional healer and social media personality Makgotso Mofokeng, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, called her ex-boyfriend’s sister a “bitch” several times before hitting her with a beer bottle on the head and mouth.

This was revealed by Celiwe Khulu, the state’s first witness, at the start of the trial against Maweni at Protea magistrate’s court on Monday.

Maweni (38) is facing one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged incident that occurred on December 17, 2019, in Dlamini, Soweto.

It is alleged that Maweni used a bottle to assault the complainant, Khulu, striking her in the mouth. Maweni was arrested on January 19, 2025, and is currently on R5 000 bail.

Maweni pleads not guilty

The trial proceedings started with state prosecutor Joy Mnisi reading the charges and indictment against Maweni.

The courtroom gallery was packed with Maweni’s family, friends, and supporters.

After Mnisi concluded reading the indictment, magistrate Genevieve Tyrrell asked Maweni how she pleaded to the charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Maweni, who is represented by advocate Riaan Gissing, pleaded not guilty. After pleading, Mnisi called Khulu to give her testimony.

On December 19, 2019, Khulu said she was at her house in Dlamini when her brother called her at around 10am to let her know he was outside and that they should meet.

Khulu said her brother was dating Maweni at the time.

She told the court that she left her home and went to meet with her brother. Khulu said they went to a nearby shop and went back to her home, where they stood outside.

Khulu claimed that as she and her brother stood there, Maweni approached from behind and swore at her before hitting her with a beer bottle.

“She hit me with the beer bottle on the mouth when I turned around,” Khulu said, adding that she had a large cut on her mouth and a broken tooth.

Treated at Baragwanath Hospital

Khulu claimed that after that, her sister brought her inside their house so she could tend to her wounds.

“I went to the police station, and the police said I needed to receive emergency care first before opening a case due to the serious condition I was in. Police took me to Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto.

“When I got to the clinic, I found the accused [Gogo Maweni] there. She continued insulting me. The security guards took me inside the clinic and locked the gates.”

“She repeatedly called me a bitch and said I will not break her and my brother up,” Khulu said in response to Mnisi’s request that she testify in court about the abuse Maweni inflicted on her.

“She even claimed that nothing would happen if I filed a case because she would pay people to have it dropped. She promised to bribe the police.

Khulu claimed that because of the severity of her injuries from the alleged attack, she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

At Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, she said, a specialist was called to suture her mouth after a doctor cleaned her head wound.

Following her hospital discharge, Khulu said she went to the Moroka police station to file a case, claiming that she never, at any stage, attacked Maweni.

“Before the attack, the accused [Maweni] and I had disagreements about her relationship with my brother.

“Whenever the accused could not reach my brother over the phone, I would be in his company, and she would blame me for not reaching him and saw me as a barrier to their relationship,” said Khulu.

Trial postponed to June 12

Following Khulu’s testimony, Gissing requested a 20-minute adjournment so that he could speak with Maweni about Khulu’s testimony.

When the matter resumed, Gissing told Tyrrell that Maweni was having cramps and headaches and not feeling well.

Gissing said Maweni was six months pregnant and asked that the trial be postponed to June 12 for cross-examination of Khulu.

Mnisi did not oppose Gissing’s request, and Tyrrell agreed to Gissing’s request to postpone the matter to June 12.

Outside court, Maweni declined to comment and said she would speak after the conclusion of the trial.

Mnisi said the state is expected to call five witnesses, including Khulu and other people who witnessed the alleged attack, as well as the doctor who treated Khulu.

