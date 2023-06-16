Court interpreter sentenced to four years in jail for corruption

The Lichtenburg magistrate’s court in North West on Tuesday sentenced a court interpreter to four years imprisonment.

Victoria Tepo, 47, and her accomplice, who passed away during the course of the trial, solicited a R5 000 bribe from a complainant to make the docket disappear.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame said: “An undercover operation was conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation.

“This led to the arrest of the duo soon after accepting the gratification from the complainant.”

Mamothame said after the court interpreter made a series of court appearances she was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to four years imprisonment.

He also explained: “Half of which is suspended for five years. Tepo will therefore serve an effective two years direct imprisonment.”

The Provincial Head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Patrick Mbotho, together with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the sentencing and vowed that the two entities will act with swiftness to arrest and prosecute those who are involved in corrupt activities.

Mbotho also applauded the investigating team and prosecution for the successful conviction.

