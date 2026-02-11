Court order blocks Malesela Teffo from entering Senzo Meyiwa trial courtroom

Disbarred lawyer Malesela Teffo’s dramatic plan to reclaim a role in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case came to a spectacular collapse on Wednesday after he was served with a court order barring him from entering the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Forum for South Africa (FOSA) had announced on Tuesday that it had terminated Legal Aid South Africa’s Judicare mandate and instructed the Malesela Teffo Pro Bono Foundation and partners to step in, accusing the state-funded scheme of delays, lack of progress and incompetence in the long-running case.

But on Wednesday morning, FOSA said the anticipated court appearance unravelled before proceedings could even begin.

Served court order at entrance

“FOSA notes with serious concern that Adv. Teffo and other advocates were initially denied access to the courtroom. Later, it was clarified that only Adv. Teffo was barred entry. And he was served with a court order at the door of the courtroom despite the fact that arrangements were made prior,” said FOSA national leader Tebogo Mashilompane.

Mashilompane said the situation effectively sabotaged their planned intervention.

“Furthermore, the documents for application were sent prior and on time. The whole exercise prevented the FOSA legal team from presenting its argument on the application,” he said.

According to FOSA, the developments prompted the organisation and its legal team to abandon the courtroom in protest.

“As a result, we collectively left the courtroom. And we will be pursuing alternative channels to ensure that the Meyiwa family finds justice,” Mashilompane said.

FOSA claimed Teffo was unfairly singled out, with broader consequences for the organisation.

FOSA condemns Teffo’s victimisation

“It is a grave injustice that other advocates and FOSA members had to suffer because Adv. Teffo was singled out and targeted,” he said.

FOSA said it does not oppose accountability for lawyers. But it insists that Wednesday’s events amounted to victimisation.

“FOSA has no problem with holding legal practitioners accountable. However, where there is clear victimisation, we strongly condemn it,” Mashilompane said.

The organisation went further, casting doubt on whether justice will ultimately be achieved in the case.

“It is our firm conclusion that justice in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case will not be realised. We have witnessed the arrogance and conduct of those in charge of our judiciary, which continue to undermine public confidence in the justice system,” Mashilompane said.

Meyiwa, a former Bafana Bafana captain, was shot and killed at his girlfriend’s Vosloorus home in October 2014. The trial has been beset by repeated postponements, disputes over legal representation and funding. And now a fresh battle over who may conduct the defence.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content