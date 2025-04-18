Court orders Lebo M’s ex-wife Pretty Samuels to return stolen piano

Grammy award-winning composer extraordinaire Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has been granted an order by the Joburg High Court to force his ex-wife Pretty Samuels to return the Blüthner concert piano she allegedly stole from his rented storage facility in Sandton, Joburg.

Samuels, who was cited as the first respondent, allegedly purloined the R1.2-million musical instrument and sold it to Erin, who was cited as the second respondent in the suit.

Piano sold at a black market price

The piano, which Morake is supposed to play at his show in Cape Town today, was allegedly sold to Erin, whose surname is still a mystery, at a “black market price”.

“The first and second respondents are directed to make available the Bluthner Concert Piano (grand piano) with serial number 103952 with Ebony colour for collection by the applicant by 16 April 2025 9am,” read the court order.

Sunday World was unable to establish at the time of publishing this article if Samuels has complied with the order to return the piano.

Morake danced his way to court after discovering that Samuels had removed his grand piano from the storage facility and sold it to Erin without his consent.

In the application, which was heard on April 15, Morake said the black piano, which he purchased for R80 000 on June 13, 2008, was kept at Greg Rollinson Pianos storage in Johannesburg.

Electronic signature

This was after Samuels, whom he married out of community of property with accrual on February 26, 2022, signed a storage contract with the company on his behalf because she was in possession of his electronic signature.

He said that due to his frequent travels, he had provided Samuels with his electronic signature.

Morake further said his company, Lebo M Productions, to which he had transferred the piano, continued to pay an R850 storage fee for the musical instrument.

“Upon my overseas trip return, I requested the first respondent to remove my

electronic signature from all her electronic equipment as I had returned. She did not do so.

“During March 2024, the first respondent and I entered into a divorce settlement agreement.

“In terms of Clause 5.2, movable property, the plaintiff [applicant] would retain sole and exclusive property of all furniture, vehicles, and personal effects that are in his possession,” he states in the court papers.

Piano was never included in divorce settlement

Morake said the piano was in possession of his company and did not form part of the settlement agreement, which was made an order of court in December 2024.

“As a result of the settlement agreement and of the piano storage contract, the first respondent did not have the right of ownership or possession of my movable property during and after the conclusion of the settlement agreement,” read the papers.

On or about April 14, 2024, Samuels attempted to remove the grand piano from the storage facility to Erin’s address on Fairmount Avenue in Fairmount, Johannesburg.

Samuels had already secured a buyer for the grand piano and wanted it to be delivered from the storage facility to the buyer’s address without Morake’s knowledge and consent.

Fraudulently misrepresented him

On or about May 4, 2024, he said, Samuels fraudulently misrepresented him

and instructed Gayle Macsorely from Gayle On The Move Pianos to collect the piano from the storage.

“My grand piano has since been in the storage facilities for more than two years. As the rightful owner and possessor of the grand piano, I did not authorise the first respondent to remove it from the storage facilities without my knowledge and consent.

“I only became aware that the grand piano was no longer in the storage facilities as I was about to start preparing for the concert to be held on 18 April 2025 in Cape Town.

“The piano is a critical feature in the concert to be played by Oscar and Grammy award-winning global icon Hans Zimmer with special lighting and set design,” he said.

He said on March 28, 2025, as he was finalising the preparations for the concert, he instructed his employee, Khanyi Serakoeng, and her team to collect the piano from the storage facilities.

Respondent did not oppose application

“Upon arrival, they were informed that the grand piano had since been collected by Gayle’s On The Move Pianos per instruction of the first respondent.

“I immediately contacted Ms Gayle, who then provided me with the WhatsApp communication between her and the first respondent.”

Morake said Gayle confirmed that on May 4, 2024, Samuels instructed her to collect the piano from the storage facility and deliver it to Erin. Samuels, who announced on social media that the piano belonged to her, did not oppose the application. And after studying Morake’s argument, Judge Norman Manoim granted him the order.

