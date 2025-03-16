News

Court orders Mchunu, Batohi to pay R680 000 for unlawful arrest

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
Senzso Mchunu slapped with a bill
Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has been slapped with a bill for the wrongful arrest of a Rustenburg man. / Gallo Images

The offices of Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and that of National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi have been slapped with a R680 000 bill for wrongful arrest and prosecution.

Thabo Lentoro, of Rustenburg in the North West, was awarded the settlement after the Mahikeng High Court ruled that police failed to follow proper procedures in serving him a protection order, which led to him spending 14 horrific days in police detention.


Lentoro was arrested on December 1, 2020.

