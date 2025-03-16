Court orders repossession of Mathoho’s VW Polo

- Advertisement -

The Johannesburg High Court has granted Standard Bank a court order to repossess former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mulomowandau Mathoho’s VW Polo sedan.

Mathoho failed to surrender the vehicle to Standard Bank even though he was failing to keep up with his monthly instalments.

The bank went to court last year to seek relief after the lanky footie dribbled it with payment.

After studying the matter, the court registrar issued a warrant for delivery of goods to the

deputy sheriff about two weeks ago.

“You are hereby directed to attach, take into execution, and deliver to the plaintiff a certain: 2019 Volkswagen Polo Sedan GP 1.4 CL from the defendant at [address withheld], that the asset may be handed over to a duly authorised representative of the plaintiff and/or the sheriff of the high court, that the sheriff or duly authorised representative should be authorised to attach the asset wherever it may be found and place the plaintiff in possession thereof for which this shall be your warrant,” reads the warrant for delivery of goods, which Sunday World has seen.

In the application for an order to repossess the vehicle, Standard Bank said that on or about February 6, 2019, Mathoho received a loan of more than R250 000 to buy the car.

The total cost of the agreement, including interest, costs, and charges, was R380 000.

The former Bafana Bafana defender was supposed to pay more than R5 000 in monthly instalments, with the final payment to be effected on the first of this month.

They agreed, according to the application, that the bank would remain the owner of the vehicle until Mathoho had repaid the bank all amounts owed, whereupon ownership would be transferred to him.

The bank said Mathoho failed to make payments of amounts payable under the agreement.

“The defendant is in default of his obligations under the agreement and has been in default for a period of at least 20 business days since the date on which the default commenced.

“As of September 16, 2024, the arrears amount owing by the defendant to the plaintiff under the agreement was R49 626.” read the papers.

The bank said it sent a letter to Mathoho on September 25 last year, informing him that he had failed to make payment of the full monthly instalments due.

“The defendant was required to remedy his breach of the agreement by making payment of the arrears and all overdue amounts under the agreement to the plaintiff,” read the court papers.

The bank further stated that should the former Bloemfonten Celtic defender fail to remedy his breach of the agreement and pay the arrears, it would be entitled to cancel the agreement and to recover from the football star the full balance outstanding.

Notwithstanding the default notice, the bank stated in the papers that Mathoho failed, refused, or neglected to remedy the breach of the agreement.

As a consequence of Matthew’s failure to remedy his breach under the agreement, the bank was entitled to cancel the agreement.

The bank said it elected to cancel the agreement and claim the total of all amounts owing by the player.

“As the plaintiff has lawfully cancelled the agreement, the defendant is now in unlawful possession of the goods.

- Advertisement -

“And in terms of the agreement, the plaintiff is entitled to return of the goods upon cancellation of the agreement.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content