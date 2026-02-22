Court piles more legal woes for suspended RAF CEO

Suspended Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo continues to hit a brick wall in his protracted battle against the RAF board. On February 11, the Supreme Court of Appeal struck the latest blow when it dismissed Letsoalo’s application for leave to appeal, which he had lodged on September 26, 2025.

“The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard,” read the judgment.

Long-running battle

Letsoalo has been embroiled in a titanic battle to overturn his suspension and interdict the RAF from advertising the CEO position. As if the embattled CEO did not have enough battle on his hands, parliament’s standing committee on public accounts has been on Letsoalo’s case, wanting him to account for millions spent on personal security, and irregularities in major RAF tenders.

The suspended CEO then raised Scopa’s ire when he was accused of cocking a snook at the committee after being summoned to appear on November 25 and 26. Scopa was so incensed that it considered laying criminal charges against Letsoalo.

‘I’m being targeted’

Letsoalo has maintained that he is being targeted because he has been tackling the rot at RAF.

In May 2025, Letsoalo told Sunday World that the genesis of all his and the RAF’s problems is their decision to terminate the panel of attorneys, thus stopping a long-standing fleecing of the RAF by lawyers, some of whom have graduated to the bench.

“I have been saying the legal fraternity gives us judges, some of them, including judge who used to run a law firm, which was part of the panel we disposed of,” he said during a tell-all interview with Sunday World Engage.

Letsoalo said before he arrived at the RAF, it was open season for lawyers from both sides – for the fund as well as claimants, and his coming up with strategies to halt the gravy train turned him into an enemy for many.